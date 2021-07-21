Cora Lynn Grasso, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cora Lynn Grasso passed peacefully Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with her son at her side.

Cora was born February 11, 1952, in Youngstown the daughter of the late Joseph Michael and Celia Weaver Grasso, she was a lifelong area resident.

Cora graduated for South High School class of 1971.

She worked for many years for her own home cleaning business, then retiring in 1998 to become a full-time mother and homemaker.

She was a member at United Methodist Church in Canfield.

Cora was a supportive advocate for the LGBTQ community, where she was best known as “Ma-Ma Cora”. She was full of life, with her spunky and extremely outgoing personality, she was always down for anything and ready to have a good time, she will be very missed.

Core leaves to cherish her memory her beloved son, Joseph “Joey” M. Grasso, with whom she made her home. She also leaves her sister, Barbara Ann (Steve) Hickey of Struthers; her brother, Joseph M. Grasso II of Boardman and her nieces and nephews, Michael, Jamie, Barbie and P.J.

Cora was preceded in death by her father, mother and niece, Celia Ozenghar.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home.

Private interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Family and friends of Cora may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Grasso family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cora Lynn Grasso, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.