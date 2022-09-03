YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Eugene Hiller, 87, beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather was called to the Lord on August 28, 2022.

Cliff entered this world on March 4, 1935, in Pomeroy, Ohio, born to the late Clifford and Ocey (Osborn) Hiller.

He was a member of the Millcreek Community United Methodist Church.

He pursued a career in sales, retiring in 2015.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Penny E. (Mattern) Hiller, Son Clifford (Maryanne) Hiller II from Medina, Ohio; daughters, Robi (Bill) Carrol from Big Pine, California, Rosalind Perez from Douglasville, Georgia and Norena Hiller from home; stepdaughters, Tammy Jackson (Thomas Barry) from Crown City, Ohio, Ginger (Fred) Fryman from Salem, Ohio and Penny Mayfield (Andrew Martin) from Wellsville, Ohio. Cliff has 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Nease.

The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

