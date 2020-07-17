Clara L. Ferranti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara L. Ferranti, 92, a lifelong resident of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was born February 28, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of John R. and Ann R. Corroto Dickey.

Beloved, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was a graduate of East High School, National Honor Society and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, class of 1948.

Dedicated R.N. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center from 1948 to 1990, retiring as head nurse of surgery.

Her husband, Lawrence Ferranti, whom she married November 24, 1949, died September 4, 2014, celebrating over 64 years of marriage.

Family gatherings and cookouts were the best part of Clara’s summer. Her love of tending to her flowers and reading always came before television. She enjoyed dancing, Lake Erie beaches, picnics at Cedar Point, trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and golf and most anything that included “Larry”, family and friends.

Her life was well lived and all who knew her will dearly miss her.

Clara is survived by her three sons, Gregory Ferranti of Columbus, Gary (Heide) Ferranti of Wisconsin and Lawrence Ferranti, Jr. of Boardman and her daughter, Janet Ferranti of Boardman; grandchildren, Jenn (Brian), Ron, Chad, Kaitlyn (Derek), Jared “J.J.” and Luke; her great-grandchildren, Ava, Drew, Jack and Laiya and special friend, Barb.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry and sisters, Rosemarie Marino and Mary Balchick.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Friday July 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga, at St. Michael Church.

A private interment was held at Calvary Cemetery.

Special Thank you to the Antonine Village especially Sister Dolly and Sister Samia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

The love of God,

Family and friends

Are the most important

Things in life.

