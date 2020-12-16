YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara B. Keslar, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday morning, December 14, 2020, at age 84 at Hospice House.

Clara was born on March 16, 1936 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. She was the fourth of four children to the late Guy M. “Pete” Craft and Alda M. Hamilton Craft.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick B. Keslar; her son, Thomas F. Keslar; her grandson, Christopher (C.J.) Fitzgerald and her four brothers, James L. Craft, Robert E. Craft and Kenneth R. Craft.

Clara is survived by her daughter, Linda Fitzgerald and her husband, Gary Fitzgerald. In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sheryl Keslar; her grandson, Troy Keslar (Jennifer Keslar) and her two granddaughters, Jennifer Fitzgerald (Philippe Benard) and Nikole Keslar (Kris Powell). She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren, TJ, Natalie, Timmy and Gianna Keslar, whom she loved dearly and her precious dog, Tina.

Clara devoted her lifetime to her family but briefly worked at JCPenney in the men’s department.

Clara met her husband in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and moved to Youngstown, Ohio, where they married and went on to have their two children, Thomas and Linda.



Clara and her husband were devoted charter members of New Life Assembly of God in Poland, Ohio and Clara was a proud member of the widow’s JAMS group, as well as many other Bible studies and groups in her church.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Clara also loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she would often assure she loved them all equally. Her grandchildren fondly remember her teaching them to sled ride and going for trips with her and her husband in their station wagon. Clara and Fred also were passionate about rescuing dogs and providing them with a loving home and better life. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

As per Clara’s wishes during Covid, a private burial will be held on Friday, December 18.



The family looks forward to celebrating Clara’s beautiful life and sharing memories with their friends and family in 2021.

The family would like to extend the deepest thanks to Dr. Nino Rubino and also the Hospice of the Valley for the most compassionate and loving care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

