Claire Roberts Strow, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claire Roberts Strow, 100, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Sugar Hill, Georgia.

Claire was born November 19, 1919, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest child of Dominic and Mary Doria Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Strow.

She graduated from Rayen High School and earned a two-year degree from Youngstown College.

Claire worked for the United Way for many years and attained her real estate license.

She served several terms as president of the Western Reserve Republican Women of Mahoning County.

Claire was an avid bridge player and played golf with her husband.

She enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren and was a member of St. Dominic’s Church.

Claire is survived by son, Robert (Kathy) Strowe; daughter, Marianne (John) Dale; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Interment was held at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512

