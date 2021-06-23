Christopher K. Bell, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher K. Bell, 59, of North Jackson passed on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Metro Health of Cleveland.

He was born July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, son of the late Ralph Ross “Boots” and Carol Willsey Bell and was a lifelong area resident.

Christopher graduated from Boardman High School class of 1979 and then MCCTC.

Over the years Chris played bass guitar in many local bands, he worked in automotive restoration and as a television uplink engineer and was a member in good standing of local 101 stage employee union for 26 years.

He was a member at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Chris leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Lisa LoSasso, whom he married May 31, 2008 in the garden of their home in North Jackson; sister, Leslie Bell (Russ) Redman, Jr. of Columbus; brother-in-law, Carl (Kay) LoSasso of Indianapolis, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Jamie (Robert) Merlo of Niles and Jolene Frease of San Diego, California; grandchildren, David Wylie and Claire Wylie, of Lisbon and Gabriella McFarland and Samantha McFarland, of Leetonia and a nephew, Russ (Emily) Redman of Columbus.

There is a memorial service officiated by Pastor Richard Kidd at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman. There are no calling hours.

The Bell family asks that memorial contributions be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

