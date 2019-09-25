Christine Marie Madunicky, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, officiated by Deacon Matthew Humerickhouse, from St. Christine Church, for Christine Marie Madunicky, 41, of Canfield, who passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, September 23, 2019.

Christine was born November 5, 1977, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Sarah Groh Madunicky.

She was a 1997 graduate of Canfield High School and attended Western Reserve Police Academy.

Christine worked in the security department at Sears and was an office assistant at Goldstein’s Furniture.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Along with her mother, Sarah Madunicky, with whom she made her home, Christine leaves to cherish her memory a brother, John Madunicky of Boardman; a sister, Elena Madunicky of Boardman; nieces Teresa, Josephine and Sophia and a great-nephew, Mason.

Christine is preceded in death by her father.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, prior to services.

Interment will be at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers material tributes can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

