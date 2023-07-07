YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are deeply saddened to share that Cheryl Kakurai Bobovnyik, 57, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Cheryl was born January 1, 1966. She grew up in Gardena, California and graduated from Gardena High School in 1984. She pursued many of her passions after high school: taking classes at UCLA and ultimately graduating from cosmetology school in West Hollywood, California and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, California, where she met her husband of more than 17 years, Danny Bobovnyik of Youngstown, Ohio.

She enjoyed putting her many creative talents to good use. She ran a successful high end salon, Sanctuary … A Salon, in St. Helena, California. Quite the fashionista, Cheryl could also always be counted on to pass along the latest trends or to showcase her own unique style. She also showed off her culinary skills in fine dining and gourmet catering venues. More often than not, though, it was her friends and family who benefited from her delicious creations. Whenever anyone would come to visit her and Danny in Napa, where they lived for many years, she often made gourmet breakfasts and picnic baskets (bento boxes) so that everyone had food during the days’ activities. She prepared dishes from many world cuisines, from Japanese to Italian and was happy to learn Bobovnyik family recipes from Eastern Europe.

Cheryl loved animals, especially her chihuahuas, cats and chickens. Her home reflected her whimsical personality, featuring prints, knick knacks and figurines of Hello Kitty, who was her all-time favorite. A close second favorite might have been her red 1989 Porsche Carrera, which she could be found driving all over California. Cheryl was a vibrant spirit who was always looking for the next adventure. She and Danny traveled extensively and spent time in England, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan and others. One of their chihuahuas, Sofie, even accompanied them to Paris! They also traveled in the U.S., especially to Hawaii, where Cheryl spent time on the water and at the beach.

Cheryl leaves behind her husband and best friend, Danny Bobovnyik. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her but especially by her family: her uncle, Dan Sasahara; cousin, Sean Sasahara and other family in California; her Youngstown family, Vicki (Daryl) Mincey, Denise Bobovnyik (Chris Knight), David (Lisa) Bobovnyik, Debbie DeMatteo (Rich Bionci), Doug (Lonnie) Bobovnyik, Diana (Victor) Perez; her mother-in-law, Joan “Peep” Bobovnyik and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Janet (Sasahara) Kakurai; her grandparents; several aunts and uncles; her brother-in-law, Joe DeMatteo and her father-in-law, David Bobovnyik.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Kakurai – Bobovnyik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.