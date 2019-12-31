Charlotte Ann Premozich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Stephen’s of Hungary Church for Charlotte Ann Premozich, 90, who passed away Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Charlotte was born August 30, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Ann Pivarnik Swan and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a longtime parishioner at St. Stephen’s of Hungary Church – Holy Apostles parish and worked for over 30 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital in housekeeping. She also enjoyed being a greeter at Walmart in her later years.

Her husband, John Patrick Premozich Sr., died in 2006.

She leaves three sons, Daniel Premozich of Columbiana, John (Lori) Premozich, Jr. of New Middletown and Nicholas ‘Nick’ Premozich of Columbiana; a daughter, Charlotte (Jack) Laverie II of Florida and four grandchildren, Jack Laverie III, Caitlin Premozich, Erica Jackson and Kelly (Brandon) Bolt.

Besides her parents and husband John, Charlotte was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Jackson and sister, Alice Eliser.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

