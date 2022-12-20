YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlet Smith, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 15, with her loving family by her side.

She was born September 29, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Margo Greathouse Anderson.

Charlet was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked as a private health care aide.

She enjoyed swimming, camping, dancing and spending time with her family. Charlet was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1496 in Leetonia. Her outgoing personality helped many in need.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Homer Smith, Jr.; son, George C. (Rosita) Smith, Sr.; daughters, Teri L. Smith Gamble and Angelica Margo Ann Smith; sister, Dawn Greathouse; grandchildren, George Smith, Jr., Ali Smith, Kayla Gamble, Michael Gamble and Joshua Sekerak, Jr. whom she considered a grandson; great-granddaughter, Elliana Rose and a niece, Jessica Greathouse.

Along with her parents, Charlet is preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Anderson.

A celebration of life for Charlet will be at a later date.

Material tributes can be made in Charlet’s memory to the donor’s choice

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

