YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles V. Byrne, Jr. 73 passed away peacefully Monday morning March 6, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.

Charles was born April 21, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles V. and Sarah Rouan Byrne, Sr.

He was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School and received a bachelors degree from Youngstown State University in 1971 where he was a member T.K.E. fraternity.

Charles started his working career as a manager at Woolworth’s in Chardon, he then went to work at G.F. starting on the factory floor and retiring from there in customer service after 30 years. After retirement, Charles worked in maintenance for First Place Bank and in customer service for the Ohio Utility Protection Service.

He was a lifelong member of St. Edward Church, the Knights of Columbus and was an advisor for Junior Achievement. Charles was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day every year. On his time off, Charles enjoyed woodworking, taking watercolor painting classes at the Butler, photography, crossword puzzles, windsurfing, vacationing at the Outer Banks and spending time on his Catalina 22 named the Irish Rover, at Lake Arthur, where he and his wife made many friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife the former Janet Sapala, whom he married August 18, 1979, sister Patricia Byrne, sister-in-law Therese Taylor (Andy Brodis), brother-in-law Philip Sapala, nieces Kathryn (Steve Purvis) Tortora, Lisa (Steve) Muehlenbein and Cristina (Anthony) Manning, nephew Matthew (Jennifer) Tortora, ten great nieces and nephews, a great-great nephew and great-great niece.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday March 9, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Friday March 10, 2023, at St. Edward Church 240 Tod Lane Youngstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Very Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Charles’s memory to Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, 201 East Commerce Street, Suite 150, Youngstown Ohio 44503 or www.cfmv.org.

Charles’s family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Health Hospital and Radiation Dept, Hope Center and Lifeline Partners for their love and compassion.

