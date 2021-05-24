Charles S. Lillo, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles S. Lillo, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 20, 2021.

Charles was born March 27, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles and Evelyn Troy Lillo, Sr.

He worked in the shipping department for RAM Plastics and enjoyed going to flea markets and spending time with his pets.

Charles leaves to cherish his memory, his significant other, Debby Davis and several cousins.

A private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery, where he is laid to rest next to his parents.

Material tributes can be made in Charles’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

