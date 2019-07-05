Charles Lloyd Reid, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

Charles Lloyd Reid, (to family, “Lloyd”), for 34 years a professor of Philosophy, died Monday July 1, 2019 at Park Vista.

His extended family included eight teachers, most of whom were at one time or another, students in his philosophy classes.

He was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky August 13, 1927, the son of Fred B. Reid, Sr. and Bonnie Lee Reid.

He spent most of his youth in Butler County, Kentucky on a farm which his family lost due to his father’s bi-polarity in 1941.

Except for a year in Arsenal Tech in Indianapolis he attended and graduated from a one-room Butler County Grade School and Rochester Kentucky High School.

In 1945, he was drafted but soon enlisted in the regular army for the first of two 18-month hitches. Charles served two years in the 3114th and 75th Signal Service Battalions in the Panama Canal Zone, mostly at Ft. Clayton in full view of the Pacific locks. He ended this tour of duty with the rank of staff sgt.

Because of the Cold War he felt a call to become a minister. Awaiting discharge in 1948 he chose his family’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a sect that had rejected a merger with a mainline body. He enrolled in Bethel College in Tennessee (now University) and was ordained in 1950.

Just before enrolling he married Frances McCain of Indianapolis, who gave him a son and daughter, Jeffrey and Sylvia.

In 1951 he graduated, early, at the head of his class, having also lettered in debate. His dean got him interested in an MA in philosophy at Duke, a detour from preaching to teaching. He finished the MA and course work for the PhD in 1954, through scholarships, the GI Bill, money from his brother, Fred and in-laws with Duke jobs for Frances and in summer, himself.

Charles published his first philosophy article in the student journal Ideas, in 1953. He finished his dissertation by help of a grant and received the doctorate in 1960. 1954 saw him begin teaching at Bethel College to 1965. At Bethel Charles served as professor of philosophy and religion, once president of the faculty, also as director of college theater and debate, directing such plays as ‘Our Town’ and ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ and acquiring membership in Alpha Psi Omega college theater honorary fraternity. Charles also wrote a one-act musical comedy with his wife transcribing and accompanying the songs in the play’s performance directed by a student. He taught New Testament Greek for 11 years. A faculty grant enabled him to research and lecture on tragedy and publish a paper. During his tenure he also wrote for the denominational magazine a humor column, “Wes Minister’s Confessions.”

His contribution to the curriculum was the addition of a major in philosophy. Charles also was lecturer on logic at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He served a year as Moderator of Hopewell Presbytery before choosing to let his ordination lapse.

In 1965 Charles joined the faculty of Edinboro, Pennsylvania State College (now University) which had no philosophy department but which he helped to organize. He founded the Tri-State Philosophical Association (serving adjoining comers of Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York) in 1966-67 on whose executive committee he also sat.

In 1968 he joined the philosophy and religious studies department of Youngstown State University teaching philosophy exclusively. At YSU he was briefly on the faculty senate and was active in organizing the faculty union chapter of OEA-NEA) serving as Vice President of the OEA’s state higher education division and on the state OEA-NEA executive committee. He was a delegate ex-officio to three NEA conventions and perhaps as many state conventions. He retired in 1988.

Charles published philosophy textbooks by Dickenson and Macmillan and a self-subsidized philosopher’s book of lists and anecdotes by Author house in 2002, and articles on aesthetics, ethics and epistemology and book reviews on Kant and Leibniz. He was a member of the American Philosophy Association.

Charles loved his family and watching his children and grandchildren prepare for and enter their professions. He remained in close relation with his YSU colleagues until his death. As hobbies he did carpentry and pastel and charcoal portraits of philosophers, several of which were displayed in academic venues.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters and by his son, Jeffrey Alan Reid.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Frances McCain Reid; his daughter, Sylvia Marie (Thomas) Shirilla of Struthers ; daughter-in-law, Dr. Jane Marlene Reid of Henderson, Nevada and his grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Broderick of Struthers and Dr. David (Jillian) Shirilla of Milwaukee Wisconsin. He also has a great-grandson, Nathaniel Broderick.

