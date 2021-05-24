Charles E. “Mac” McBride, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Mac” McBride, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday morning May 22, 2021.

He was born February 12, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Charles E. and Lillian Cannon McBride.

He was a 1954 graduate of the Rayen School where he received All City honors for football, playing tackle. While being at Rayen, Charles was in the Naval Reserve.

After graduation, Charles attended the University of Miami for a year, before enlisting in the Army. He was honorably discharged in 1958 and enrolled at Indiana University where he renewed his football career, that was cut short due to injury.

Mac worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis retiring in 1990. He enjoyed selling cars on the side in his spare time.

His wife the former Sarah L. Duncan, whom he married June 25, 1960, passed away Oct 21, 2003. Charles leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Kelly (Doug) Bailey of Fort Wayne, Indiana, brothers David McBride of Youngstown and Gary (Gail Leonard) McBride of Austin Indiana, grand daughter Alexandra (Matthew) Poor and great grandchildren Jericho Poor and Iris Poor.

Along with his parents and wife, Charles is preceded in death by a sister-in-law Judy McBride.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday May 26, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Funeral services for Charles will take place at Columbia, Indiana at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

