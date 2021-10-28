Charles E. “Chuck” Cavanaugh, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Cavanaugh, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021.

Charles, who was affectionally known as “Batman” was born December 9, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Louise Winkle Cavanaugh.

He was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduation, he was a reservist for the Navy.

For the majority of his working years Chuck worked for General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant.

He was honored to be the personal friends of Willie G. and Nancy Davidson, who’s grandparents were founders of Harley-Davidson. He was a member of the West Penn Chapter of the Harley Davidson Group and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church. He loved riding his “hog” with his wife, the former Dorrette “Dee” Schnurrenberger, whom he married November 23, 1962, and who died August 19, 2018.

Chuck had many interests and was an artist in several mediums, including auctioneering, photography, welding and movie making. He also had a SAG-AFTRA participating film.

He leaves to cherish his memory, son Richard Cavanaugh of New Middletown, daughter, Lori (Rick) Ellis of Columbiana, brother Brendon Cavanaugh of Montreal California, grandchildren, Jessica Cavanaugh of Pittsburgh, Phillip Gerner of North Carolina, his dog, Bentley, as well as many family and friends.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

