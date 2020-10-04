Charles A. Grope, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Grope, 78, of Boardman, passed away peacefully early Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He was born November 17, 1941 in Youngstown, son of Charles E. and Eleanor Leach Grope.

Charles was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Charles loved his country and was an honorably discharged Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served his tour of duty on the Alaskan frontier.

He was hardworking, dedicating 31 years to General Motors of Lordstown as a Journeyman of Tool and Die.

Charles enjoyed sports, being particularly fond of baseball and the Cleveland Indians. Charles was also an avid reader and a fabulous Narrator of his life’s stories, entertaining his grandchildren without end.

Charles is survived by his son, Jason Grope and his wife, Sarah; his daughter-in-law, Lydia Grope and his three grandchildren, Avi, Aaron and Zev Grope.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Randy, who passed in June of 2010 and his wife, of 57 years, Carol. May he forever walk hand in hand with the love and comfort of his beloved Queen.”

A very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley in Boardman for their tender care and comfort of Charles during his final days.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. at the Fox Funeral Home.

Prayers will be at 10:30 am. at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday October 9, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am. on Friday October 9, 2020 at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor, Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

