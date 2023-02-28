YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “I Was Here”

Mrs. Charlene Dimitra Anderson-Blakely, 64, of Indian Land, South Carolina passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 26, 1958, Charlene was the daughter of the late David B. and Lucille R. Anderson. Losing her mother at the tender age of two, she and her siblings were reared by their loving father.

Charlene was a 1976 graduate of The Rayen School and enjoyed a lucrative career in IT for many years until her late husband’s illness. She would always advise to go where the money is!

She married the love of her life, Randolph “Randy” Blakely on August 8, 2008. They were two peas in a pod and enjoyed 11 ½ blissful years of marriage until his passing on February 21, 2020.

Charlene was larger than life! She kept up with everybody and had the same friends from grade school on, in addition to the new ones she made in Dallas, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina and everywhere else she went. She would try anything once and most things twice to make sure she liked it. There didn’t seem to be too much she couldn’t do! She was a phenomenal wife and mother, a fashionista, a career woman, a great decorator, an amazing cook, a caring sister, a doting aunt and a lifelong friend. You haven’t lived if you’ve never had her famous sweet potatoes and apples! Charlene knew how to make something out of nothing and always made sure her son never went without.

Charlene’s faith was paramount in her life. She was baptized and infilled with the precious gift of the Holy Ghost at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church under the pastorate of the late Bishop Norman L. Wagner. She sang in the church choir, hosted prayer meetings at her home, and visited the sick and shut in. A very analytical woman, Charlene never took anyone’s word for anything. She insisted on reading the Bible and knowing what He said for herself. She’d often say, “Baby, you gotta know Him for yourself!” Consequently, God used her to witness to numerous friends and family members, most of whom are walking closely with the Lord to this very day!

Charlene Dimitra Anderson was hands down one of the funniest people you ever could meet! The way she told stories about people would be so hilarious you’d be doubled over with laughter, even if the subject was you! She was never short on unsolicited advice and made it her duty to dole it out whenever she could. It usually began with, “Oooooh baby boo, now you KNOW people do things their own way, but if I were you…” And after you finished being upset, you realized that most times she was right. If you didn’t heed her advice, you knew an ‘I told you so’ was coming the next time you spoke to her. “Honey, the truth’ll either make ya free or make ya mad,” she’d say. “You choose which one, cuz look, telling you ain’t doin’ NOTHING for me. I’m just trying to help YOU!”

Her fierce love for her son was one of her most admirable qualities. She never missed a football or basketball game and could be heard cheering Deollo on from wherever she was in the venue! If he scored a touchdown, she was on her feet screaming to the top of her lungs as if she’d scored too. Conversely, when he took his helmet off on the field in the middle of a torrential rainstorm, she stood up and ordered him to put that helmet back on right now! Charlene’s house was the fun house! She’d host Spades tournaments, game nights, and parties all the time. If she taught you how to play Spades, you could play anywhere in the world because she didn’t believe in letting you win despite the fact you were a beginner. She said, “The best way to learn is by showing no mercy. Study long, study wrong!”

Very few people live as vibrantly as Charlene did. That’s what separates Charlene from others. She truly lived, and the world is a better place for it! She made her mark, and the void in the hearts of all who knew her will never be filled, even with time.

She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy; her one and only child, Deollo (Tristaca) Anderson of Buford, Georgia. As she would often say as a play on her maiden name, it’s always been Charlene “AND ‘ER SON;” one sister, Sheila Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio; two brothers, Rodney and Sterling Anderson, both of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Avery Anderson of Detroit, Michigan, Bri-Aris Anderson of Youngstown, Ohio, Camille Anderson of Dallas, Texas and Khalil “KJ” Anderson of Buford, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Nyeir Williams and Milan McLeod and a host of family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her second mother, Genevieve “Bea” Mosley, Charlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Randolph “Randy” Blakely; her brother, Charles “Chucky” Anderson and two nieces, Lisha Johnson and Lucille Anderson.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 3:00 p.m. at the Embassy, 5030 Youngstown-Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

