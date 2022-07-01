YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen M. Owens, 66, passed away peacefully Monday, June 27 at her home.

Cathleen was born September 12, 1955, in Baumholder Germany, a daughter of the late Mervil and Margaret Owens.

She enjoyed working with the elderly, which led her to a lifelong career as a nurse’s aide at several area nursing homes.

Cathleen was a member of New Springfield Church of God and its Women’s Guild.

A big-hearted person, Cathleen would always be there to help others. Her motto was God, Family, Church, and Stitching.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Robyn (Michael) Walsh and Susan Owens; nieces, Rebecca (Ron) Rice, Mary DeLucia and Amanda (Logan) Aven; nephew, Anthony DeLucia; six great-nieces and two great-nephews.

There will be a memorial service for Cathleen at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 7 at the New Springfield Church of God, 3649 East Garfield Road, New Springfield.

Material tributes can be made in Cathleen’s memory to the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

