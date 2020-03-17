Catherine Mucha, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Mucha passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Heights of Summerlin Rehabilitation Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Catherine was born December 6, 1926, In Youngstown, the daughter of Gregory and Eva Viner Stecoviak.

She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Las Vegas and St. Anne’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.

She graduated from South High School in 1945 and was a lifelong resident of Boardman until she moved to Las Vegas 15 years ago.

Catherine worked at Strouss’ Department Store in Youngstown before raising her family.

Catherine was a devoted wife and mother. She loved cooking and baking and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catherine also loved shopping and going to the casinos and always had a great sense of humor.

Catherine is survived by her children, Cheryl (Orrin) Brancome of Las Vegas, Jacqueline Truitt of Boardman and Richard (Teresa) Mucha; her grandchildren, Amy Russo of New Castle Pennsylvania, Allison (John Jones) Bailey of Higganum, Connecticut, Chad (Donica) Truitt of Columbus and Taylor Truitt of Boardman; great-grandchildren include Brooklyn, Jack and Audrey Bailey of Connecticut and Jude Truitt of Columbus.

Her husband, John Mucha, whom she married November 22, 1947, died February 17, 1985.

Catherine also was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Mildred Field, Mary Miller and Ann Mistovich and a brother, Walter Duma.

Catherine’s family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to her neighbors, Joe and Jackie Denmark of Las Vegas for all the kindness and care and for always being there for her.

A private Divine Liturgie will be at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Lubomir Zhybak, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Saint Anne’s Ukrainian Church, 4310 Kirk Road, Austintown.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

