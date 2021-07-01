Catherine L. Willison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine L. Willison, 107, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, June 29, after a long full life.

Catherine was born September 13, 1913 in Youngstown, a daughter of John L. and Hannah Newell Sullivan.

She was a 1931 graduate of The Rayen School and a charter member of St. Christine Church.

Catherine’s greatest joy in life was taking care of her family, cooking, baking and crocheting afghans for them.

Her husband John C. Willison, whom she married February 13, 1933, passed away January 15, 1996.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Barbara Milliron of Austintown, John C. (Delores) Willison, Jr. of Columbiana, Catherine (Patrick) McKenna of Austintown, Carol O’Malley of Columbiana and Robert P. (Roxanne) Willison, Sr. of Canfield; grandchildren, William Milliron, Cathy Beth McClain, Marty (Lisa) Milliron, Richard Milliron, John C. (Celeste) Willison III, Diane (Kenneth) Fusco, Michael (Michelle) McKenna, Shelly (Donald) Jackovina, Lisa (William) Larson, Robert O’Malley, Magge (Michael) Lehman, Erin (Joseph) Greenwood, Robert P. Willison, Jr. and David Willison; 23 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Catherine is preceded in death by sons-in-law, William Milliron and Robert O’Malley; sisters, Rita Higgins, Virginia Carney, Florence Dalby and Mary Audrey Mahon and brothers, John Sullivan, Paul Sullivan and James Sullivan.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Leo Wehrlin.

Internment will be at Calvary cemetery next to her late husband.

The Willison family would like to thank the staff at AustinWoods Nursing Home for the wonderful care and compassion shown towards Catherine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of Catherine may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Willison family.

