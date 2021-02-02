Catherine Joyce Jannone, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Joyce Jannone, age 82, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

She was born on June 12, 1938 in Youngstown, daughter of Anthony and Grace Dagsher Giovannini. She was the youngest of two children.

She married Nick Jannone on December 1, 1956 and was the mother of three children.

After attending Vienna High School, she went into the workforce, having tenures at St. Elizabeth’s hospital, Wells department store and retired from Packard electric in 1996.

Joyce was a fast friend to everyone. She was known for her amazing acts of kindness to both strangers and friends alike. Joyce had a very caring heart and always took care of everyone she knew. All people were special to her but she had a very special way with children. She was always happy to fill the car with her children and their friends for an amusement park trip, drive in movie, Canfield Fair or any other fun activity. She was a great host of holiday dinners for family and friends. She always made it a priority to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s events. She loved to talk on the phone with family and friends and go on cruises. Her homemade pizzelles were always highly requested around the holidays. She loved to support the dogs at Friends of Fido with her friends, Evelyn, Shirley and Janet Tkalec.

She leaves behind her sister, Mary Anne Rosenwald and three children, Catherine Engartner of Canfield, Nick Jannone of Lake Orion, Michigan and Anthony (LeeAnn) Jannone of Struthers and a niece, Kelly (Dan) Benedict of Mesa Arizona, who she helped raise. One role she took great pride in was being a grandmother and she leaves behind seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Brianna Jannone, Erik and Andrew Engartner, Angelina, Lorieona and Anthony Jannone, as well as Reiley, Owen and Aislyn Benedict and two great- grandchildren, Damien and Logan Jannone. She leaves behind a stepsister-in-law, Jeanne Rogenski and four stepsiblings Rose (Pat) Marciano, Stanley Rogenski, June Sicilliano and Mary (Vince) Pesa; five nieces and nephews, Terrie Rosenwald, Cindy Brentlinger, Renee (Dave) Layshock, Craig Rosenwald and Dottie Minnick; six great-nieces and nephews; two Godchildren, Joseph Nocera and Felicia Saltsman, as well as numerous family friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Grace (Dagsher) and Anthony Giovannini; husband, Nick Jannone; her daughter-in-law, Donna Jannone; in laws, Lucille (Leo) Krause and stepsiblings, Judith (Gary) Runyan and Walter Rogenski.

Calling hours are private.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westwiew Drive, Boardman, celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we would kindly ask everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the State of Ohio (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Joyce’s family has requested material tributes to be given to Friends of Fido, P.O. Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.

The Jannone family appreciates all of you love, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and understands your concern if not able to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of Joyce may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Jannone family.

