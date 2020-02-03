Catherine C. (Gilmartin) Coyle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Coyle, 97, formerly of Youngstown, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Inn at Ironwood surrounded by her family.

She was born November 16, 1922 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irish immigrants, James and Catherine Rice Gilmartin.

Catherine graduated from Saint Brendan’s Grade School and Chaney High School, class of 1940.

She worked as a payroll clerk at Truscon & Republic Steel and Plakie Toys.

Catherine was very proud of her Irish heritage.

She attended daily mass at Saint Christine Church, as long as her health allowed.

On May 29, 1948, she married Frank J. Coyle at Saint Brendan’s Church.

Frank and Catherine enjoyed attending Ohio State and Notre Dame football games.

They belonged to the Caprice Club. Catherine was also a member of Seton III and monthly bridge club and enjoyed playing golf at the Rocky Ridge Ladies Par 3 League.

Catherine is survived by her children, James Coyle, Terrence (Deborah) Coyle and Colleen (J. Gerald) Ingram; two grandchildren, Shaina (JT) Holt and Kayleigh Drummond; three great grandchildren, Owen, Vivienne and William Holt; a sister-in-law, Juliane Gilmartin and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Coyle who died January 11, 1987; an infant daughter, Maureen; brothers, James, Thomas P. and Vincent E. Gilmartin.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Inn at Ironwood and Hospice for the care of Catherine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Saint Christine Church, Youngstown where family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. prior to the Mass celebrated by Reverend Monsignor David Rhodes.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul, care of Saint Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements for Catherine have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

