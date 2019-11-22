Carolyn “Pat” DeAscentis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn “Pat” DeAscentis, 83, died peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Elizabeth Medical Center early Tuesday morning, November 20, 2019.

Pat was born on January 18, 1936, to Chester and Ann (Tachafka) DeMeo in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

Pat was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and attended YSU.

She met Vincent DeAscentis at Pointview Dance Hall and they wed on April 7, 1956. They lived in San Jose, California, until 1971 when they moved to Youngstown to be close to family.

Pat was the very first employee hired at the Dairy Queen in Newton Falls Ohio and she then worked at Rockwell International after high school until her marriage. She was employed by UFCW Local 880 for 13 years as an office manager and was a Mary Kay, Inc. Sales Director.

She attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, where she had often helped with spaghetti dinners.

After her granddaughter Hannah’s difficult birth, she became a founding member of “Quilts from the Heart” making over 1,000 comfort blankets a year for children with terminal illness or trauma. She also volunteered with March of Dimes and was an active member and past president of the Applewood Acres Garden Club. Pat was a Girl Scout leader and an avid quilter doing numerous projects for friends, family and especially children and grandchildren.

“Mom,” “Grandma Pat,” or “Mimi” as she was lovingly known by her children and grandchildren will always be remembered for her ability to make people feel special, remembering every special event and showing interest in all of their achievements. She maintained a beautiful home and was a devoted mother and wife. Her home was warm and often smelled of homemade sauce with meatballs.

Pat is survived by four children, Kathryn (Jack) Cottrill of Boardman, Tony (Sara) of Boardman, Gina (Baron) Reynolds of Brandon, Florida and Annemarie of Boardman; six grandchildren, Bill Olson (Alexis) of Johns Island, South Carolina, Scott of Boardman, Adam of Long Island City, New York, Hannah of Kent, Ohio, Kendra Reynolds of San Antonio, Texas and Zachary Reynolds of Brandon, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Bo and Scarlett Olson of Johns Island, South Carolina; a brother, Joe DeMeo (Jan) of Banning, California and many loving nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 26, from 9:00 – 10:00 am at the church, followed by Mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. by the Very Rev. Msgr.Msg. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown 44505.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Quilts from the Heart, 217 Sawmill Run Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Fox Funeral Home in Boardman is handling the arrangements.

To send flowers to Carolyn ” Pat ” (DeMeo) DeAscentis’ family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

