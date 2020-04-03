Carole L. Ivan, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole L. Ivan, 82, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Carole was born December 23, 1937 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, a daughter of Randall and Emma Crowe Detchon.

She was a 1955 graduate of Boardman High School and a 1958 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Carol had worked for several area doctor’s offices.

She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Her husband, Robert W. Ivan, whom she married January 14, 1961, passed away September 25, 2010.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Jim Ivan of Boardman; daughter, Maribeth (Scott) Spears of Seattle, Washington and granddaughter, Meghan Spears.

Besides her parents and husband, Carole is preceded in death by a sister, Sue Carter.

A private graveside services where officiated by Rev. Philip Rogers Wednesday at Lake Park Cemetery.

There will be a Memorial Mass scheduled at St. Charles at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

