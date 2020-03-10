Carole Ann Conti, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Ann Conti, formerly of Boardman, passed away peacefully at home with her husband William at her side on the morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 following a six-month battle with cancer. She was 78 years old.

Carole was born on February 23, 1942 to Carl and Rita Vimmerstedt of Youngstown, Ohio.

Following her graduation from Cardinal Mooney in 1960, she earned her B.S. and M.S. in Education at Youngstown State University through the Catholic Dioceses of Youngstown and held teaching positions at St. Nick’s Elementary School in Struthers, Kirkmere Elementary School of Youngstown and later, East Palestine Elementary School, from which she retired in 2003.

She and William A. were married on May 1, 1976 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Youngstown. They moved into Forest Glen Estates shortly after, where they raised one son, Brian Jeffrey.

Carole lived a life dedicated to the education of young children and exhibited kindness and selflessness towards everyone she knew. Her laugh was infectious to all those around her and her endearing presence was a testament to her friendships, many of which transcended decades. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with her little Westie dog, Lily and loved working through Sudoku puzzles.

Over the years, Carole co-managed a Crabtree & Evelyn shop with her husband on West Boulevard, was a member of the North Eastern Ohio Education Association, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, the 500 Card Club, The Glen Gardeners, The Tourist Club, The Lake Club, The “Group” at the Youngstown Country Club, a former member of Angel of Easter Seals, the East Palestine Teachers Association and served on the board of the Paisley House.

She is survived by her husband, William, of nearly 44 years, along with her son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth and her grandchildren, Aidan Bruce and Audrey Elizabeth of Bainbridge Island, Washington. She also leaves behind her brothers, Eric Vimmerstedt of Tuscon, Arizona and David Vimmerstedt of Phoenix, Arizona and sister, Susan of Scottsboro, Alabama, as well as nephews, Matt, Tim, Adam, John-Michael, Jon and Danny and nieces, Kristen, Shawna and Carlene.

Carole was preceded in death by her younger siblings, Mariellen and James Lawrence.

Calling hours will be held for Carole at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass celebrating Carole’s life at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Caprice Health Care Center of North Lima, Mercy Health of Boardman and Youngstown, Southwoods of Boardman, Briarfield Manor of Austintown, Crossroads and Hospice for their dedicated care and concern throughout her illness.

We ask that any material tributes to her name be sent to the Rich Center for Autism at http://richcenter.ysu.edu.

