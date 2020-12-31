Carol (Young) Carpenter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol (Young) Carpenter, age 83, passed away peacefully in the care of hospice in Naples, Florida on December 21, 2020.

She was born on February 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio to Claire (Reilly) and Charles Young. Carol was one of four children and a direct descendant of Daniel Sheehy, first permanent settler of Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School and proud of her Irish Heritage.

She married Bob Carpenter on December 26, 1973.

After High School she trained to become a secretary and worked for the Butler Wick Company of Youngstown, before moving to the Washington DC area. In Washington, she worked for the federal government (Congressional Budget Office and the FAA/Federal Aviation Administration). Carol and her late husband Bob retired to Naples, Florida in the early 90’s. There she was actively involved in various organizations, such as the American Legion, in which she held numerous positions and her parish, St. Peter the Apostle.

Carol was loved by all, and truly the life of the party. She loved her extended family and friends and enjoyed celebrating life’s momentous occasions. Carol had a passion for arts, traveling, mahjong and her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Princess.

Her generosity was truly known by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Claire (Reilly) Young and Charles Young, her sister Mary Virginia (Bob) Benish, her brother Charlie (Teddy) Young, her fraternal twin and her husband Bob Carpenter.

She leaves behind her brother John (Marguerite) Young of Youngstown Ohio, her sister-in-law Margaret (Charlie) Young of Naples Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews including: Brigette Baurer, Chuck (Ramsey Grey) Young, Marcy (David) Adamy, Bobby Benish, Kathy (Gary) Paull, Mary Beth Benish, Guy (Lisa) Young, John (Ashleigh) Young, Reid Young, Doreen (Steve) Holtz, Dan (Amy) Young, 19 great nieces and nephews, and her partner and best friend Ed Swank of Naples, Florida, who loved her for her heart of gold and was her companion and care giver.

A mass and Christian burial will be held in her honor on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the Cathedral at St. Columba in downtown Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you honor Carol’s memory through random acts of kindness over the next few weeks, months, and years, in the hopes your actions will continue to be paid forward.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

