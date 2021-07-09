Carol M. Callahan Novotny, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol M. Callahan Novotny, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 6,2021, with her loving family by her side.

Carol was born December 11, 1923, in Massillon, a daughter of the late Julius and Lucille Callahan Wittman.

She was a 1941 graduate of Washington High School and shortly after moved to the Youngstown area in 1946.

Carol was the office manager for Precise Tool and Machine for 16 years, retiring in 1988.

She was a member of Holy Family Church and enjoyed bowling in the Senior Mixed League, crocheting, needlepoint and making afghans for her grandchildren.

Her first husband, Ralph G. Callahan, whom she married May 11, 1946, passed away July 1, 1985. Carol’s second husband, Michael P. Novotny, whom she married July 13, 1991, passed away December 31, 2007.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Michael (Meg) Callahan, Martha Callahan, Lucy Peterson, Ruth (Ron) Olbrych and Rita Constantinovich; stepchildren, Kenneth (Jenny) Novotny, Gary (Mary) Novotny, Jeffrey (Maureen) Novotny, Michael (Carrie) Novotny and Ginny Novotny; 11 grandchildren, 11 stepgrandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 14 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husbands, Carol is preceded in death by a son, Dennis Callahan; sons-in-law, Stephen Peterson and David Constantinovich and a brother, Julius Wittman.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Holy Family Church.

Material tributes can be made in Carol’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Carol’s family wishes to thank the staffs at Hospice of the Valley and Masternick Memorial for their tender care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of Carol may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol M. Callahan Novotny, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.