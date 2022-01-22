CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Cimaglia, 95 of Canfield passed peacefully at her residence on Tuesday January 18, 2022.

Carol was born in Youngstown on March 22, 1926, the daughter of Wilfred and Louise Albert Osberg, she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Sturthers High School in 1944 and attended Hiram College Youngstown College.

Carol married her husband John Cimaglia June 13, 1953, sadly he passed away in July of 2014.

She loved to read the newspaper and enjoyed watching dog shows on television. She looked forward to everyday at 3:30 p.m. calling her son, Donald on the phone.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Donald and Glen Cimaglia, both of Boardman; her caregivers Margie and Tony Dattilo, of Canfield and several others, like Betty Socie, who took care of her over the years and stayed in contact with her.

Besides her parents and her husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Wilfred and his wife, Dorothy Osberg.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

