Carol A. Boda, Canfield, Ohio – obit

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Boda, of Canfield, found eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Carol leaves behind her husband, Michael Boda; her son, Preston (Shalimar) Williams; her daughter, Alicia (Brian) Billman; her brother, Raymond (Marlene) Heywood; her grandchildren, Sabina Williams, Archer Williams and Avery Billman; in addition to her brother in-laws, Russ (Mary-Teresa) Boda and Robert (Sheryl) Boda and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Harry Heywood; her in-laws, Robert and Margaret Boda and her brother in-law, Bruce (Helen) Boda.

Carol’s beginning, born in a Manchester, England, while the city was being bombed during World War II, began her journey of strength and love. She traveled with her mother as an infant to America, where they began a new life with her father and her future brother.

She married her partner in life, Michael, in 1983.

Carol was passionate about everything she did in life, from her careers in cosmetology and sales to her volunteer work with Soles of Luv, but her greatest contributions were to her family and friends, whom she loved with all her heart. With her husband, she built a world of loving support and stability. Together they worked through life’s challenges and rejoiced in life’s blessings. She was a partner to him in all ways. Carol and Michael reflected the best of each other and were partners who found humor and love in what each day brought.

She gave her children and grandchildren all the love that she had in everything she did, whether it was a hug and kiss or a specially cooked grilled cheese sandwich. She showed them a love of reading, but perhaps more importantly a love of learning. From long adventure walks, to building imaginary kingdoms out of sticks and stones, she never stopped creatively teaching a love for life that she held dear, and with her friends she shared her adventurous spirit, her love of nature – including her passion for camping and boating and her supportive soul. She made lifelong friends camping at Berlin and she found so much happiness in the bonds she shared with people who became a second family.

While she will be missed more than she may ever realize, her impact on the world and the love held in the hearts of those she leaves behind will never diminish.

Due to this difficult climate, no memorial will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Soles of Luv at Solesofluv.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

