YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella A. DiGaetano, 92 passed away peacefully Wednesday morning May 24, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

She was born April 10, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Sarah Julian Altier.

Carmella is a 1949 graduate of The Rayen School.

Shortly after getting married, she worked at the Mahoning County Courthouse and later worked at Home Savings & Loan as a student loan processer.

She married her husband Raymond S. DiGaetano in 1951. Sadly, he passed away in 1986.

Carmella was a longtime parishioner at St. Charles Church, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and having Sunday and holiday dinners. She belonged to a club called the Crickets.

Carmella leaves to cherish her memory, sons Raymond A. (Tina) DiGaetano and Carl L. (Linda) DiGaetano, her grandchildren, Lauren (Jason) Wood, Ryan (Jennifer) DiGaetano, Kristen (Jeremy) Vergallito, Dante and Giana DiGaetano and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, and husband Carmella is preceded in death by a sister Marie Sammartino.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. at St. Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Carmella’s memory to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

