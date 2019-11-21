Carl W. Gerkin, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl W. Gerkin died peacefully at the age of 78, on Friday, November 15, 2019, after a brief fight with cancer.

He passed with his loving companion and partner in life Suzanne “Susanna” Bergeron by his side. Suzanne lovingly supported him during their last days together. His family will be fever grateful to her for her support.

Carl will be missed by his three daughters, Connie (Dan), Chris (Jeff) and Karen (Joe). He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Zach and Miranda; his two brothers, Paul and Klaus; sister, Ursula; nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Josef.

The family is planning a private ceremony at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Carl may be made to “The Re-elect President Trump Campaign” or make a toast to Carl with a Manhattan at happy hour followed by a plate of 4 ways for dinner…he’d like that.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

