Carl W. Gerken, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl W. Gerken died peacefully at the age of 78, on Friday November 15, 2019, after a brief fight with Cancer.

He passed with his loving companion and partner in life Suzanne” Susanna” Bergeron by his side. Suzanne lovingly supported him during their last days together. His Family will be forever grateful to her for her support

Carl Will be missed by his three daughters Connie (Dan), Chris (Jeff), Karen (Joe). He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Zach and Miranda, his two brothers Paul and Klaus, sister Ursula, nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Josef.

The family is planning a private ceremony at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Carl may be made to “The Re-elect President Trump Campaign” or make a toast to Carl with a Manhattan at happy hour followed by a plate of 4 ways for dinner…he’d like that.

