Carl “Butch” A. Heydle, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl “Butch” A. Heydle, Jr., passed on Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born on March 26, 1956 in Youngstown, son of Carl A. and Patricia A. Smith Heydle, Sr., where he was a lifelong area resident and became a member of St. Luke’s Parish in 1981.

Butch graduated from Rayen High School, class of 1974.

Right after graduation he began working with his father and brothers at Anderson’s. He then worked with his uncle at GF and moved onto driving a truck as a private contractor. In 1981, he began working for J&S Heating and Cooling along with his brothers. Butch and his brothers later opened Heydle Heating & Air Conditioning in 1994 where they had the pleasure of working with many family members, including his father, son, daughter and nephews. Butch operated Heydle Heating until he retired in 2014.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Butch, loved him. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, big heart, unconditional love and his dedication to his family. Butch enjoyed his family more than anything. He devoted his life to spending quality time with those that he loved. He was in multiple bowling leagues with his wife and siblings, he enjoyed watching football with his son and he did not miss any sporting events that his children were in, often right alongside them as their coach. As his family grew, Butch became known as “Papa”. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, they brought so much happiness into his life. Carlee, his “baby girl” was his first grandchild, they were extremely close and he loved getting his hair and makeup done by her. And then came his “little buddies”, Keith, Jr. and Dominick, Jr. He was so proud of Keith’s athletic abilities and often shared how he would see him on TV someday. From the time Dominick, Jr. was born they were inseparable. Butch made his home with Dominick, he was his “Manny” and was a significant role model in his life. His legacy and memory will live on within all of them.

Butch married the love of his life Rhonda L. Frease Heydle on October 4, 1974 at Immaculate Conception Church, sadly she passed away in 2015, two days before their 40th wedding anniversary.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved daughters, Lori Heydle-Rhodes (Keith) of Youngstown and Jackie (Dominick) DiNardo of Boardman, whom dad made his home with and his grandchildren Carlee and Keith Rhodes and Dominick DiNardo, Jr.,

Butch also leaves his siblings, Carol (Michael) McBride of Liberty, Pattie (Walt) Shoenberger of Youngstown and brother, John Heydle of Texas, as well as his sister-in-law, Nancy Jo Heydle of Youngstown; his father-in-law, Robert G. Frease, Sr. of Cortland and brother-in- law, Ronald G. Frease, Jr. of California. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, too many to name but they were all his “Favorite” he adored each and everyone of them.

Besides his parents and his wife, Butch was preceded in death by his son, Carl A. Heydle III, who passed September 24, 2020; his brothers, Raymond Heydle and James “Jim” Heydle; his mother-in-law, Roberta Frease; sisters-in-law, Renee Heydle and Robin A. Tarr; nephews, Marc Shoenberger and Raymond Heydle, Jr. and great-nephew Russell Conyer.

Friends and family may call from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, celebrated by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse.

Butch will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to his wife and son.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you very much.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

