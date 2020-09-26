Carl A. Heydle III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl A. Heydle, III, 33, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Hospice House, with his family at his side.

Carl was born October 20, 1986 in Youngstown, son of Carl A. and Rhonda L. Frease Heydle, Jr., he was a lifelong area resident.

Carl loved all sports and spent his childhood involved in any athletic activity he could find time to play. He was involved with everything from mixed martial arts to football, basketball, baseball, swimming, tennis, hockey, you name it, he did it. He was the self -proclaimed “best athlete” of the family.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 2005.

Afterwards he moved to Albion, Michigan and worked as an ethic’s officer for Narconon, helping young kids and adults struggling with addiction. He dedicated his life to helping, mentoring and sponsoring others in their lifelong journey of maintaining sobriety.

Carl changed his direction in 2017 and became a car salesman at Greenwood of Hubbard, he excelled in sales and received the top sales award “Mark of Excellence”.

Carl enjoyed watching all sports, especially all Cleveland teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He adored his family and friends he touched so many lives with light heartedness and witty sense of humor that would put a smile on anyone’s face.

Carl leaves to cherish his memory, his father; best friend, Carl, “Butch” Jr. of Boardman; his sisters, Lori (Keith) Heydle-Rhodes of Youngstown and Jackie (Dominick) DiNardo of Boardman; his fiancé, Katie Allen Smaldino and her boys, Kadin and Giovanni, who affectionately called him “Big C”. Carl felt very strongly for the boys and loved them as his own, as well as their family dog, Roxy.

He also leaves niece, Carlee; nephews, Keith, Jr. Rhodes and Dominick DiNardo, Jr.; his grandfather, Ronald Frease of Cortland; aunts, Carol (Mike) McBride and Patty (Walt) Shoenberger; uncles, Ronald G. Frease, Jr., John Heydle and Jim (Nancy Jo) Heydle, plus many close cousins.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda who passed away October 2, 2015; his grandmother, Roberta Frease; grandparents, Carl and Patricia Heydle, Sr.; his godparents, Raymond and Renee M. Heydle, Sr.; his aunt, Robin A. Tarr; his cousins, Raymond Heydle, Jr., Marc Shoenberger and Russell Conyer.

Family and friends may call Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Luke Church 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, 44512 celebrated by Reverend Matthew Humerickhouse.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor, 6-foot rule and not to linger.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

