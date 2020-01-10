C. James Beil, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – C. James Beil, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020.

Jim was born March 15, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of William J. and Loretta G. Smith Beil, Sr.

He was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and was a member of the alumni board.

Jim was the owner of University Electric, past Governor and President of the Penn Ohio chapter of National Electrician Contractors Association and a member of I.B.E.W local 64. A lifelong member of St. Edward parish, Jim volunteered his time and talents to the church serving on parish council and on the board of the Oblate Sisters. He also was a proud member of the Penguin Club.

Jim enjoyed many trips to Alaska, Puerto Rico, San Francisco, Italy and Hawaii with his wife, the love of his life the former, Roseann Lyden, whom he married August 13, 1955, who passed away February 5, 2016.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Rosemarie (Leo) Jay, James Beil, Colleen Beil, Joseph (Nicki) Beil, Thomas (Andrea) Beil and Kevin (Colleen) Beil; brothers, Robert (Susan) Beil and Jerome (Kathy) Beil; 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Jim is preceded in death by a son, Charles Jerome Beil and a brother, William Beil.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Msgr. Robert Siffrin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, at St. Edward’s Church.

Entombment will be Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The C. James and Roseann Lyden Beil Schholarship, at Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 44505, or to All Caring Hospice 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman

