BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Byron W. Harnishfeger III passed on Friday, September 22, 2023, surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with cancer.

He was fondly and proudly referred to as son, husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor.

Byron was born on October 1, 1953, to Byron W. Jr. and Bernice Wittenauer Harnishfeger.

He married his wife, JoAnne Beth Fellows Harnishfeger on November 18, 1989. They were happily married for 34 years and raised their children together, Kelsie (Aspen) Harnishfeger of Indianapolis, Indiana, Karl Harnishfeger of North Lima, Joslyn Harnishfeger of Boardman, Byron W. (Charity) Harnishfeger IV of Youngstown and Jennifer (Patrick) O’Brien of South Carolina.

The quote “Great Dads get prompted to Grandpa” definitely applied to Byron and he was blessed with grandchildren, Breianna, Nathan, Trent, Evelyn, Wyatt, Gwendolyn, Brooke and Morgan.

He was also fortunate enough to see the birth of his great-grandchildren, Stella, Sophia, Ellie.

A proud graduate of Canfield High School and Kent State University, Byron found his lifetime career as a professional land surveyor under MS Consultants Inc. He held this occupation for over 45 years.

In his life, Byron was a committed and avid member of the Boy Scouts of America. In doing so, he touched the lives of dozens of boys, young men and families whom he claimed as his own. He will always be fondly remembered and sorely missed. His journey through the ranks of scouting included Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster. His accolades list the District Award of Merit, the Silver Beaver Award, the Bronze Pelican Award and completion of Woodbadge training. He was also active in the District Committee and a member of the Campmaster Corp., as well.

Between his profession and his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, Byron was able to pursue his passion of enjoying the outdoors, camping, skiing and hiking. In the football season, you could always find him cheering for the Green Bay Packers.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Adle Harnishfeger and his parents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, celebrated by Very Reverend Monsignor John A. Zuraw.

Private Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

