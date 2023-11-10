BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan K. Fellows, 66, of Boardman, passed away on Monday evening November 6, 2023, at the Greenbriar nursing home, after a long fight with cancer for the past two years.

Bryan was born on October 3, 1957, in Lordstown, Ohio. He was the son of Willard E. and Evelyn Clapp Fellows.

Bryan was a high school graduate at Lordstown High School. He worked at many places and was a hard worker. Bryan worked as a paramedic for Clemente McKay for years, also worked for Ray Pander Trucking CO., Casey equipment, Callow Waterproofing, and was a Taxi driver until Covid hit.

Bryan was a huge Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed his favorite hotdogs from the Hotdog Shoppe in Warren where he would get two chili cheese dogs with onions.

Loved Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top. The lyrics to Free Bird “Cause I’m as free as a bird now.” Is a true statement now.

Bryan’s greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind two daughters that meant the world to him, Jennifer Fellows (Zack Bryner) of Youngstown, and Michelle Fellows (Francis Bielik) of Boardman. Bryan was proud to be a grandpa and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He had seven grandchildren and one on the way in December. Aiden, Matthew, Aubree, Riley, Francesca, Cameran, Hunter, and Zelan.

Bryan leaves behind two sisters, JoAnne “Beth” Harnishfeger and Judy Franklin and two brothers, Harry Fellows and Jim (Polly) Artherholt and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Bryan was preceded in death by two sisters, Jackie Fellows, and Janice Austin and a brother-in-law, Byron Harnishfeger who passed in September of this year.

The family would like to thank Greenbriar Staff for the care of Bryan, the last two years and to Sanctuary Hospice for their care during his last month of life.

Per Bryan’s wishes there will be no services, the family is planning a luncheon at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.