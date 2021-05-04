Bruce A. Streb, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Streb, Jr., 55, slept away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born to Bruce and Dorothy Fennell Streb, Sr. on July 26, 1956. Bruce, Sr. later married Benita Townsend and they raised Bruce, Jr., Ken Streb and Sharon Streb.

Bruce graduated from Hubbard High School.

He held various jobs in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church Boardman Ohio.

He married Maggie Flaherty and they had four children.

Bruce was an avid NASCAR and NHRA fan. He also enjoyed local car races at Sharon Speedway and Quaker State. He loved music, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones were his all-time favorites. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and nephews. He especially enjoyed teaching them the fine art of backyard mechanics. When Rheumatoid Arthritis took over, he became a stay-at-home dad and took care of their children. He was a loving and devoted father.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Maggie Flaherty; children, Matthew (Stephanie) Streb of Austintown, Stefani Streb of Youngstown, Jamie (Bj) Byler of Poland, Bruce Alan (Stephanie Tucker) Streb III of Warren, Shannon Streb of Austintown and Kellie (Mark Landsman) Streb of Buffalo, New York; his grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Paisley and Sophie, as well as excitingly awaiting the arrival of another grandson, Parker Byler, expected around July 4, 2021; his siblings, Kenny Streb of Hubbard and Sharon Streb of North Pole, Alaska and his nephews, Jimmy (Jesse Long) Flaherty, Jr., Mikey Flaherty, Jr. and Eric (Danielle) Flaherty.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce, Sr. and Benita Streb; his birth mother, Dorothy Seger; paternal grandparents, Fred and Martha Streb and maternal grandparents, Ben and Jeannette Streb.

A memorial service will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Boardman at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Good Hope Lutheran Church, where Pastor Bob Quaintance will officiate.

