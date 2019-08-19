Brother Emmanuel Cana, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Society of Saint Paul Monastery in Canfield, for Brother Emmanuel Cana, who passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17.

He was a quiet individual totally faithful to the Pauline spiritual practices and devotions. He was also deeply committed to the apostolate serving faithfully in a variety positions. When first assigned to Staten Island in the early 1980s he worked in typesetting until transferred to Dearborn, Michigan. In the latter decades of his life he specialized in bookstore ministry. His years in Dearborn were particularly fruitful. He operated the store with extreme diligence and even with a limited budget managed to keep the store fresh looking through rotating the inventory so that steady customers would always see something new when they entered the store. When transferred back to Staten Island in 2006 he had a much larger responsibility because of the size and traffic in the store. The number of people reached was much greater. In this position, he had to learn new computer systems and strive to become adept at the new point of sales technology. When he was removed from this ministry due to declining health it was a great cross to bear. He was transferred to the community in Canfield where he received care and assistance with his health issues. Eventually, he was admitted to AustinWoods Manor a home and rehabilitation center for the sick and elderly. There he often would go from room to room pushing a cart filled books from the facilities limited library asking if people wanted anything to read. He passed away after a short struggle with pneumonia.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Monastery, 9531 Akron-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406 and Wednesday, August 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

