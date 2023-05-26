CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brother Aloysius (William), S.S.P., 94 years of age, passed away at Omni Manor Nursing Home, in Youngstown, Ohio at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Br. Aloysius was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 21, 1928, the third of four children (three brothers and a sister) to parents William and Thomasina (Quattrocchi).

He entered the Society of St Paul (Pauline Priests and Brothers) in Staten Island on June 30, 1946. He began his novitiate on September 1, 1947, in Canfield, made his first religious profession on September 8, 1948 and was definitively consecrated with his perpetual profession on September 21 of 1953. Br. Aloysius began his apostolic activity as director of the “Catholic Home Messenger” (the American version of Famiglia Cristiana), continuing a few years later with the activity of vocation promoter. In 1969, he was called to Rome to serve as a general councilor. In 1986, having returned to the United States in the community of Canfield, he was appointed Director of the bookstore. In 1988, having moved to the community of Staten Island, he assumed the position of master of novices and superior of the community for two terms. In 1997, he returned to Canfield to carry out the task of superior of the community, together with other activities, formation, bookstore and the magazine Pastoral Life. In 2003, we find him engaged as Delegate of the Provincial Superior for the community of Dearborn and in 2005 Personal Delegate of the Superior General for the Province of the United States. In the following years, he was Director of Marketing and then several times Delegate for the Staten Island community. Three times elected General Councilor and having participated in countless General Chapters, the last of which was in 2004; Brother Aloysius was certainly the best-known American Pauline in the Congregation, so much so that he was defined by many as the “Flag” (= flag) of the United States. He was the one who more than any other gave an orientation to the apostolic choices of the Pauline Province of the United States, up until fairly recent times. One of the characteristics of Brother Aloysius was his boundless energy and enthusiasm. He always seemed to have a new project in mind and also the strength to carry it out. He was a born leader and it is no surprise that he had been on the General Council for so many years. In the United States he has taken an active part in editorial assignments, both book and audiovisual. However, he did not limit himself to strictly Pauline projects. He also got involved in helping build a Perpetual Adoration chapel on our Staten Island, New York property. This ministry, run by an outside group, has offered eucharistic adoration around the clock for over 25 years. Don Valdir José De Castro, former Superior General, on the 70 year anniversary of Brother Aloysius’ religious profession, wrote to him thus, “Thank you, because in the many years of Pauline life you were able to dedicate your best energies to the apostolate. The Lord will fill your heart with his peace, a reward for all those who have lived with him and witnessed his presence. A “thank you” for what you have done for the good of the whole Congregation, also as General Councilor”.

He particularly loved the 1970s, one of the most fruitful in the United States Province and in the dialogues about the changes of various kinds that needed to be made over time, his comment was often “In the 70s Like this!”

Unfortunately, in recent years, Alzheimer’s, which he fell ill with, has totally conditioned his life, as well as that of the community of Canfield, where he lived. When the situation became unsustainable, he had to choose a suitable structure that could welcome him and look after him until the end. (The Canfield community wish to thank the Omni Manor Nursing Home and Hospice of the Valley for their support.)

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Society of St. Paul Canfield, Ohio Community Chapel.

The body will be buried in the community cemetery on the property together with the other confreres buried there.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Br. William Aloysius Milella, S.S.P., please visit our floral store

A television tribute will air Monday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.