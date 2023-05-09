YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian James Shina, 23, affectionately known as BJ, departed this life on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after a long battle with mental illness.

He was born October 9, 1999, in Youngstown, the son of Brian Thomas Shina and Darlene Markley and was a lifelong area resident.

BJ, graduated from Fitch High School and MCCTC class of 2018.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially Nana’s Sunday dinners. He also loved rooting for the Miami Hurricanes and spending his free time working out at the gym.

BJ has had various jobs but currently has been working as security guard at Steel Valley Brewing.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Brian and Heather Shina of Canfield, as well as brothers, Justin and Nicholas; Jadden and sisters, Marissa, Kayley, Leah and Cadance.

BJ also leaves his grandparents, Debbie and Gary Scurti, Don Shina and Nina Lowery, Tim and Betsy Bright, Don and Peggy Markley. He has many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Markley who passed in 2021 and his great-grandparents, James and Suzanne Shina whom Brian James was named after.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman on Friday, May 12, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Chris Wooley.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.