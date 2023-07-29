YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian J. O’Hare, 68, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Saturday morning, July 22, 2023.

He was born September 18, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of the late George F. and Mary F. Liana O’Hare.

After graduating from Boardman High School in 1972, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Kent State University and was on the Dean’s List.

Brian operated Kustom Computer Solutions and enjoyed bowling, operating drones and paint ball.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife the former Janis “Cookie” Minnow, whom he married April 24, 1982; son Kevin O’Hare and Brother Dennis (Denise) O’Hare.

Private services were held Saturday July 29, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home and interment was at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Brian’s memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

