Brian A. Howell, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian A. Howell passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020.

He was born February 21, 1962 son of Earl W. and Helene A. Patton Howell and was a lifetime area resident.

Brian graduated from Boardman High School in 1981 and attended ITT -Technical school for electrical and Carpentry.

He worked as a trim carpenter for Griggs Construction for many years, recently he has been working odd jobs in the upholstery Business.

Brian enjoyed woodworking of all kind especially building birdhouses, he was also passionate about fishing and hunting.

He leaves to cherish his memory his Mother Helene of Boardman and his daughter Briana Lyn Howell of Winston-Salem North Carolina, his sisters Karen (James) Thompson of Cortland; Linda (Robert) Vaughn of Boardman, his brothers Craig (Tracy) Howell of Hartville; Blake Howell of Cleveland and Kirk ( Darla) Howell of Boardman; brother-in-law David Wagner and several nieces and Nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his father and his sister Diane Wagner and brother Bradley Howell.

Private services were held Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Russ Adams.

Interment took place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

