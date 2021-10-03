Brandon M. Leonelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon M. Leonelli, 24, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.

Brandon was born January 27, 1997 in Youngstown, a son of David J. Lengyel and Lori L. Leonelli Parry.

He was a cancer survivor at an early age and went on to attend the Struthers and Austintown schools, before earning his G.E.D.

Brandon did roofing and remodeled houses to resale.

Brandon enjoyed skateboarding, roller skating, working out, riding his four-wheeler and spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, Brandon leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Morgan R. Parry, Jacob E. Parry, Dominick Lengyel, Kadence Lengyel, David Lengyel, III, Alan Fleeger and Xavier Fleeger and Leah Lengyel; grandfather, Martin J. (Patricia) Leonelli, Jr. and grandmother, Essie Treharne; great-grandmother, Carmella Leonelli; fiancee’, Alycia E. Dodd and her daughter, his soon to be stepdaughter, Alydia Chico.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Art Treharne.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev Lori Valenzisi.

Material tributes can be made in Brandon’s memory to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

