POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Thomas Carroll, 53, of Poland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 6, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Brad was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 3, 1969, to Cherrill Carroll Casey and the late William T. Carroll.

He was a 1988 graduate of Poland Seminary High school and attended Kent State University.

Brad enjoyed working at high-end restaurants in the Akron and Youngstown areas during his career. He was well known and highly regarded by his regular customers.

Brad had an exceptional talent for art and he created many pieces that will be cherished by his family members. He was an avid reader with an extensive book collection and had a vast knowledge of history. Brad was a soft spoken, humble person and kids and animals were drawn to him due to his gentle nature.

In addition to his mother, left to cherish his memory is his stepmother, Beth Carroll; siblings, Jon (Roxann) Carroll, Christina (Frank) Pezzano, Mark (Lori) Casey, Paul (Renee) Casey, Susan Casey, Michelle (Chris) Brigmon and Amy Galloway; nieces and nephews, Samuel and Madilyn Pezzano, Ryan, Erika and Connor Casey, Morgan and Alison Casey and Lucas Ianacone; aunts, Suzanne Carroll, Jane Routte and cousins, Kelly Mohney and Michele Herman, with whom he shared a special bond. He will be greatly missed by his cat, Mollie.

Besides his father, he is preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, David W. Casey; maternal grandparents, John and MaryLou Heintz; paternal grandparents, William and Marjorie Carroll and a special aunt, Dee Reuff.

His family would like to thank the doctors and support staff at the Taussig Cancer Institute at the Cleveland Clinic for their devoted and compassionate care.

Donations in Brad’s memory would be greatly appreciated and can be made to Cleveland Clinic – Conquering Cancer Fund via myclevelandclinic.org, by mail: PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44913 or (216)448-1105.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private family service was held in his memory, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

