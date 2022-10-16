BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio.

He was a lifelong area resident and attended Boardman schools from K-12 and graduated from Boardman High School in 2018.

He has studied at Youngstown State University since the fall of 2018 and achieved both the President’s and Dean’s lists. Brad was due to graduate this December with a degree in Criminal Justice.

From a young age, Brad enjoyed playing sports. He played flag football for many years growing up and continued with tackle football in middle school, and he played basketball. He also played football in high school as a corner and wide receiver for the Boardman Spartans.

He worked at the Lake Club, the Holiday Inn, GardaWorld security, Northside Muffler and more recently the Tire Pad on Southern Boulevard.

Brad’s greatest joy was his family and Mill Creek Park and he loved riding through the park almost daily, he also enjoyed having fires late at night in the backyard. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and dog dad to Duke and Buddy.

He leaves to cherish his memory for his parents; his grandmother Lou A. Goist; his brothers, Brian (girlfriend Korina Copley) Boerio and Brandon (fiancé Yahsminn Santiago) Boerio and his sister Kara Boerio all of Boardman. Brad is survived by his nieces and nephews, Ashton, Kyleigh, Natalie, Miguel, Enzo and Estelle. He is also survived by his aunt, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Paul Goist and Brian K. Boerio, Sr., and a grandmother, Carol Boerio.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home on 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, at the Funeral Home, celebrated by Father Edward P. Noga.

Interment will follow at Forest lawn cemetery.

Family and friends of Brad may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Boerio family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bradley T. Boerio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday October 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.