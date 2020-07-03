Br. Maurice Dismas Beique, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dismas was born on April 20, 1936 to his Father, Eudore and Mother, Lydia Labbè in Auburn, Maine, in the North-East of the United States, about one hundred kilometers from the border with Canada.

He was baptized after five days in the parish church of St. Luis, Diocese of Portland.

He has a brother and sister in the family.

Before joining the Congregation, in the 1950s he worked for the U.S. Air Force.

On August 19, 1962, he began his Pauline life in the community of Staten Island and the community of Canfield entered the novitiate on September 7, 1963. In the latter community, he made his first religious profession on 8 September 1965, taking the name of Dismas and on September 4, 1971, he made his perpetual profession

His first apostolic assignment was an offset lithographer. About ten years later he graduated from Canisius College and thereafter, he was transferred to the community of Canfield, where he worked in the audiovisual sector. An apostolate that allows him to record authors of national fame, such as Father Jerome Murphay O’Connor, op, Father Stephen Doyle, ofm and Father Lawrence Boadt, csp. He also was responsible for editing and graphics in this sector. For thirty years he was involved in this apostolate, with the additional service of Provincial Councillor on several occasions. In addition, he was part of the staff that was responsible for the television broadcast of the Mass in the Dioceses of Canfield and Youngstown. In recent years he was the treasurer of the community, a responsibility that he left at the beginning of this year for health reasons.

Lately, Brother Dismas had been experiencing walking problems and for this reason, had to undergo physiotherapy. Last Thursday, June 25, while he was in his room, he fell ruinously. Taken to the hospital, the doctors diagnosed symptoms of pneumonia and simultaneously found the coronavirus also. Two days ago, he also suffered a cardiac arrest which he managed to overcome. Unfortunately, all these problems become fatal to his health, and on Monday, June 29, 2020 he ascended to Heaven.

A humorous and always cooperative person, he made himself available to his confreres in the apostolate and the community. A brother graciously remembered by all.

Brother Dismas greeted us on the day of the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul. We can say in the words of Blessed James Alberione, a thought found in the Pauline Agenda on June 29, 2020 are well suited to describe the Pauline life and mission of our Disciple of the Divine Master, “St. Paul’s heart was continually gripped by the love of Jesus Christ and gripped by the love of souls because his heart was animated by the same feelings as the heart of the Divine Master. Then, zeal for the salvation of souls. Not many words, but many things for souls.”

May Christ welcome him and may he enjoy the bounty of the Father’s goodness, together with the Pauline family in Paradise.

Due to our current health crisis, a private Mass of Chrsitian burial will be held for the community at the Society of Saint Paul Monastery in Canfield, Ohio, at a later date

Brother Dismas interment will be at the cemetery at the the Society of Saint Paul in Canfield.

Arrangemts have been entruested to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

