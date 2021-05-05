Betty Swanson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Swanson passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Her family kept a vigil by her side during her two week journey after suffering a stroke.

Betty Swanson born September 16, 1926 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to Esther Carlson McQuown and David McQuown.

She moved to Youngstown in 1945 and graduated from Boardman High School, class of 1946.

She worked for Union National Bank and Bank One for 33 years. She was always looking to better herself personally and professionally, taking many courses through the American Institute of Banking. She progressed her career in banking and was very proud when she became a Loan Administrator for Bank One. She also earned her banking and real estate licensees during this time. She retired from Bank One in 1984.

Betty was a lifelong, devout member of First Covenant Church. She served as a deacon, a member of Covenant Woman and Open Door.

Betty was also a member of the Boardman Historical Society.

Betty married Evar Swanson in 1950 after she caught his eye singing in the church choir. They were lovingly married for 56 years.

One of her greatest prides in life was raising their two daughters, Barbara and Judy. Barbara (Steve) Marks of Boardman and Judy (Thomas) Smith of Canfield. Judy passed away in 2015, which left a big hole in Betty’s heart.

Betty was an incredible grandmother to her four grandsons. She was one of their biggest cheerleaders in life, watching them play sports and grow into adulthood. She leaves behind four grandsons, Stephen (Carrie) Marks, Matthew (Kaiti) Marks, Brett (Allison) Smith and Evan Smith (Manna Chapman). She also had six great-grandchildren, Leah, Abigail and Andrew Marks, Jack and Joey Marks and Liam Smith. Her great-grandchildren brought a new light to her life. She enjoyed playing games with them, doing crafts, puzzles, FaceTime and Snapchat.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Judy, as well as her three sisters, Barbara Snedden, Bernell Jackson and Evangeline Reesman.

Betty deeply loved all her family members. She enjoyed her nieces, nephews and cousins’ families. Betty spent endless hours conversing and spending time with them. She valued and cherished her friendship with lifelong friend, Bea Elmo.

Betty was always willing to give of herself and her time to others. She loved unconditionally and gave of herself with no expectation of getting anything in return. Betty had a way of making everyone around her better. This was a product of her heart of gold that will be missed so much. She was an inspiration and will continue to be to all who knew her.

Friends and family are welcome to visit at First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Avenue, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 7. A funeral service will be held immediately following starting at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, North Lima, OH 44514 or First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear a mask and observe proper protocols.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

