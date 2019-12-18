Betty Marie Kelly, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Marie Kelly, 73 passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 15, 2019.

Betty was born April 15, 1946, in Marion, South Carolina, a daughter of Davis and Catherine Owen Altman.

She was a graduate of South High School, and enjoyed playing bingo, painting and spending time with her family.

Her husband Ted Kelly, whom she married June 16, 1966, passed away July 18, 1984. She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter Teresa Pakalnis, son Robert Kelly, brother Bud Altman and grandchildren Jennifer Holbrook, Samantha Holbrook, Alyssa Pakalnis, Cory Pakalnis, Jay Helscel, Kimberly Helscel, Robert Kelly, Jr., Bradley Kelly and Cassandra Banks.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m.- 12:50 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery.