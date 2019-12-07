Betty M. Thompson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Thompson, 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Friday morning, December 6, 2019 at her home.

Betty was born December 16, 1922 in Youngstown, a daughter of Stephan and Mary Zweig Haus.

She was a 1941 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Upon graduation, Betty went to work at the Record Shop on Market Street. After leaving the Record Shop, Betty worked at McKelvey’s Credit Union and H&R Block.

She was a member of St. Charles Church and volunteered her time doing taxes for people at the Boardman Library.

Betty and her family were one of the original member of the Boardman Swim Club on West Boulevard.

Her husband, Keith M. Thompson, whom she married on December 8, 1945, passed away on December 10, 2009.

She leaves her children, Keith S. (Susan) Thompson of Greeley, Colorado and Amy Mendenhall of Boardman; sister, Margie Morrisroe Seidner of Cincinnati and Margie’s children, Donald Morrisroe, Neil Morrisroe and Colleen Small and their spouses, children and grandchildren, Kayenta Williams, Rosalie Thompson, Yoselin Thompson, Flo de Maria Thompson, Evelin Thompson, George Norris, Sarah Mendenhall, David Mendenhall and great-grandchildren, Noah, Kai, Sophia and Lily.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her brother Frank Haus.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Charles Church.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Charles.

Material tributes can be made in Betty’s memory to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 62 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Youngstown or to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.